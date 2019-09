Official Unemployment Rate In August Makes 275,000 People

As at September 1, 2019, the State Employment Service registered a total of 275,000 unemployed people.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of vacancies in August made 108,200.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at August 1, 2019, the State Statistics Service registered a total of 280,800 unemployed people.