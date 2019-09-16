Bohdan Accusing Mass Media Of Corruption And Journalist Standards Violation

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, is accusing mass media of corruption and violation of journalist standards.

He said this in the interview for the BBC Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bohdan demands mass media’s self-purification from corruption.

He also considers that many journalists breach journalist standards in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider Bohdan’s appeal against journalists of the Schemes TV show (Radio Liberty’s project) on September 19.