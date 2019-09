Sytnyk Hoping For Effective Cooperation With Riaboshapka

Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnyk, hopes for effective cooperation with Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from Sytnyk himself.

He also noted positive dynamics in cooperation with the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Riaboshapka as the Prosecutor General.