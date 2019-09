Court Charges Ex-Berkut Riot Police Trooper With 5-Year Suspended Sentence Over Dispersal Of Activists On Maidan Nezalezhnosti Square On November 30, 2013

Court Charges Ex-Berkut Riot Police Trooper With 5-Year Suspended Sentence Over Dispersal Of Activists On Maid

A court has charged former trooper of the Berkut riot police Dmytro Perynskyi with a five-year suspended sentence for involvement in the dispersal of activists on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kyiv on November 30, 2013.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv released former Berkut riot police trooper Serhii Tamtura accused of involvement in murdering 48 Euromaidan activists on Instytutska street in Kyiv.