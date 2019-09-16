Bohdan Admits His Running For Kyiv City Mayor

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, has admitted his running for mayor of Kyiv.

He said this in the interview for the BBC Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Asked about certain protractions in dismissal of Vitali Klitschko as the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Bohdan answered "we are watching him and we like how he behaves."

At the same time, he added that after the recommendation of the Cabinet of Ministers, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had to dismiss Klitschko in compliance with the Constitution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klitschko is initiating consultations with the heads of the parliamentary factions and groups as for early disbandment of the Kyiv City Council of the VIII convocation over numerous cases of ignoring of its meetings by its members.