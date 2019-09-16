Cabinet Suggesting Rada Adopt State Budget For 2020 With Revenues Of UAH 1.08 Trillion And Expenditures Of UAH 1.17 Trillion

Cabinet Suggesting Rada Adopt State Budget For 2020 With Revenues Of UAH 1.08 Trillion And Expenditures Of UAH

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is suggesting that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopt the state budget for 2020 with the revenues of UAH 1.079 trillion and expenditures of UAH 1.170 trillion.

This follows from the bill 2000 registered at the Verkhovna Rada on September 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The revenues of the state budget for the next year are being set at the level of UAH 1,079.487 billion (the revenues of the general fund and special fund of the state budget – UAH 962.747 billion and UAH 116.740 billion respectively); and the expenditures – UAH 1,170.003 billion (UAH 1,044.356 billion and UAH 125.646 billion respectively).

The ceiling amount of the state budget deficit for 2020 is expected to be UAH 95.131 billion including the deficit of the general fund of the state budget of UAH 73.236 billion and the one of the special fund of the state budget of UAH 21.894 billion.

The ceiling size of the state debt as at late 2020 is offered to be set at UAH 2,127.687 billion.

The draft state budget for 2020 is based on the scenario of the macroeconomic outlook 1 that envisions the real GDP growth of 3.3% and the increase of the nominal GDP to UAH 4,551.7 billion.

The inflation (December over December) is expected to make 6% and the producers prices index – 8.4%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2019 envisions the GDP growth of 3% at the inflation of 7.4%.