subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.05
27 27.55
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Poroshenko Gives Testimony To SBI Within Case Upon Seizure Of Ukrainian Seamen By Russia
13 September 2019, Friday, 19:52 11
Politics 2019-09-13T22:45:47+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poroshenko Gives Testimony To SBI Within Case Upon Seizure Of Ukrainian Seamen By Russia

Poroshenko Gives Testimony To SBI Within Case Upon Seizure Of Ukrainian Seamen By Russia

Former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, has given testimony to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) within the case upon seizure of Ukrainian seamen by the Russian Federation near the Kerch Strait.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko attended the interrogation at the SBI on Friday.

Earlier, he had thrice ignored the interrogations.

Больше новостей о: Russia Petro Poroshenko testimony Kerch Strait Ukrainian seamen SBI seizure former President

Archive
News
No results found.
No results found.
No results found.
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok