Poroshenko Gives Testimony To SBI Within Case Upon Seizure Of Ukrainian Seamen By Russia

Former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, has given testimony to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) within the case upon seizure of Ukrainian seamen by the Russian Federation near the Kerch Strait.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko attended the interrogation at the SBI on Friday.

Earlier, he had thrice ignored the interrogations.