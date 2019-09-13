Ukraine Not Raising Question Of UN Peacekeepers In Donbas – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not raise the question of sending United Nations peacekeepers in Donbas.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Yalta European Strategy (YES), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy fears that the peacekeepers deployment in Donbas might freeze the conflict.

At the same time, he added he did not oppose placement of peacekeepers along the Russian-Ukrainian border.

