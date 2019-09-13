Kolomoiskyi Not Discusses PrivatBank With Zelenskyy

Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi did not discuss the issues of PrivatBank with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting on September 10.

He said this on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kolomoiskyi did not provide details of the discussion of the Centrenergo activity with Zelenskyy.

Kolomoiskyi took part in the YES forum for the first time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 10, the Presidential Office reported about the Zelenskyy-Kolomoiskyi meeting.