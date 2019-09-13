Zelenskyy Discussed Centrenergo's Activity With Kolomoiskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirms that on September 10, he discussed the activity of the Centrenergo energy generating company with businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

He has said this to the press on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The prices related to utility services must go down. Everyone understands we have to have the market. Our European partners do want to have market prices. However, we have to make them as low as possible for our people," said Zelenskyy telling about the meeting.

Asked if he discussed the Centrenergo issue with Kolomoiskyi, the President of Ukraine gave an affirmative answer.

He also expressed confidence that Kolomoiskyi heard him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 10, the Presidential Office said that Zelenskyy had met with Kolomoiskyi.