Ukraine Planning To Implement Projects For Construction Of Resorts Along Black Sea Coast And In Lviv Region –

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that it is planned to implement project for construction of resorts along the Black Sea coast and in Lviv region in Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said it is planned to develop new ski resorts in Lviv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will draw up a strategy for development of the Chornobyl zone as a tourist destination.