Court Resumes Centrenergo’s Bankruptcy Procedure

The Northern appeal economic court has resume the procedure of bankruptcy of the Centrenergo energy generating company.\r\nThis follows from the court's ruling, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nIn compliance with the court’s records, the decision of the Economic Court of Kyiv to dismiss the case upon the bankruptcy of Centrenergo was suspended until consideration of the appeals from Transnova LLC and Balance Group LLC.\r\nAccording to the report, the consideration of the appeals is scheduled for October 9.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Economic Court of Kyiv has dismissed the case on Centrenergo's bankruptcy.\r\nIn May, the creditors committee of Centrenergo decided to launch the financial recovery of the enterprise.