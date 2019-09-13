Rada Early Dismisses CEC Members

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed the members of the Central Election Commission ahead of schedule.

A total of 341 parliamentary members backed respective draft resolution 2127, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft resolution suggested dismissal of 16 members of the CEC in compliance with respective motivated recommendation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Deputy chairperson of the parliamentary committee on state power, local self-governance, regional development, city planning and housing policy, Alina Zahoruiko (Servant Of The People party faction), said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned 28 decisions by the CEC that were later appealed against at court.

The MP noted that the recommendation was received by the Verkhovna Rada on September 9 and touched all the CEC members.

In his recommendation, Zelenskyy noted that in the single-mandate constituencies 169 and 198, the CEC selectively applied legislation despite identical circumstances.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 11, the parliamentary committee on state power, local self-governance, regional development, city planning and housing policy recommended that the Rada dismiss the CEC members.