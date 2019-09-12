Talks On Return Of 3 Ukrainian Naval Vessels Captured By Russia Have Begun – Commander Hrytsenko

Talks on return of the three Ukrainian naval vessels that Russia captured in the Kerch Strait have begun.

Denys Hrytsenko, the commander of the division to which the three naval vessels belonged, announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As far as I know, talks on return the boats are ongoing," he said.

Hrytsenko believes that the Russian Federation will return the boats the same way it returned the Ukrainian ships that it captured during the annexation of Crimea in 2014, i.e. the crew of the vessels will travel to the peninsula, take the vessels out of the 12-mile zone, and bring them back to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners on September 7, with each country freeing 35 prisoners.

Among others, the Russian Federation freed the 24 Ukrainian naval sailors it captured near the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018.