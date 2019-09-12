Zelenskyy Pardons 22 Citizens - Presidential Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since the day he took office, has pardoned 22 citizens, but the Presidential Office has classified information about pardoning foreigners, including for transferring to Russia or to uncontrolled territories of Donbas as part of exchanges.

This follows from the response of the Presidential Office to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The Agency requested data on the number of citizens pardoned by Zelenskyy from the date of entry into the post.

"22 convicted persons were pardoned, of which 5 women and 17 men, sentence was reduced to one person, the remaining convicts were released from further sentence," the response reads.

At the same time, the Presidential Office ignored questions about the number of foreigners among the pardoned and the number of pardoned citizens in the framework of exchanges.

At the same time, the Administration of President Petro Poroshenko previously answered such questions as part of requests for access to public information.

For example, in the response of the Presidential Administration regarding the pardons in 2018, it was said that Poroshenko pardoned one Iranian citizen and 13 Ukrainian citizens, one of which - for transfer to an uncontrolled part of Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, Ukraine and Russia exchanged held persons in a 35 for 35 format.