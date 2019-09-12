Zelenskyy To Give Apartments In Odesa To 24 Freed Sailors

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to give apartments in Odesa to 24 freed Ukrainian sailors.

The press service of the President said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, on Thursday the President met with the freed sailors in the parkyard of the Mariinskyi Palace, where he presented everyone with a presidential watch.

At the meeting, the sailors thanked the President for returning home.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the operation to return Ukrainians from captivity was extremely complicated.

"It was very difficult to keep it a secret when so many people are involved," he said.

The President also thanked the relatives of the sailors for their support.

Besides, some of the sailors invited the President to their weddings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners in the 35 for 35 format.