SACPO Closes Abuse Case Against Klitschko

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has closed the criminal proceedings it filed against Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on suspicion of committing abuses.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A court has received an appeal against the SACPO’s August 2 decision to close the criminal proceedings that were launched on February 27, 2018.

According to the court documents, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau launched a pre-trial investigation against prosecutors and investigators of the Prosecutor-General’s Office and the mayor of Kyiv.

The High Anti-Corruption Court decided to send the appeal to the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau stated in January that information about whether Klitschko, Minister of Education and Science Lilia Hrynevych, and the Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak were subjects of criminal proceedings was classified information and not subject to disclosure.