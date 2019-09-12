Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population By 3.4% Under PSO To UAH 4,493.64 Per 1000 Cubic Meters For September

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company reduced the price of gas for the population by 3.4% on public service obligation (PSO) to UAH 4,493.64 per 1000 cubic meters (without VAT and cost of transportation) for September.

Naftogaz said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The price of gas at which Naftogaz sells it to regional gas companies in September and delivers it to consumers under PSO is set at UAH 4,493.64 per 1000 cubic meters (excluding VAT and transportation costs). The price decreased by 3.4% compared to August," the statement reads.

At the same time, the statement notes that the final price of gas in the regions of Ukraine depends on the tariff for gas distribution established by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities for the relevant regional gas company.

It is also noted, that the price for gas for population decreased by 28% since April.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has lowered the price for the natural gas for the population on the public service obligation (PSO) terms by 5.1% to UAH 4,653.54 per thousand cubic meters (less VAT and shipment cost) for August.

In June the Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for calculating gas prices for households.

The price of gas under Public Service Obligations (PSO) to supply natural gas to households and heating utilities will equal the lowest of the following (excluding VAT): the average import price; the weighted monthly average price on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange; the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s arithmetic average price for industrial clients on prepayment terms; the price based on the formula previously approved by Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 867 of October 19, 2018.