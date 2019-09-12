subscribe to newsletter
24.75 25.15
27.15 27.75
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada Delays Imposition Of Fines For Violation Of Terms For Customs Clearance Of Vehicles Registered Abroad Until November 20
12 September 2019, Thursday, 15:19 11
Politics 2019-09-12T19:47:00+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Delays Imposition Of Fines For Violation Of Terms For Customs Clearance Of Vehicles Registered Abroad Unt

Rada Delays Imposition Of Fines For Violation Of Terms For Customs Clearance Of Vehicles Registered Abroad Until November 20

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has delayed imposition of fines for violation of the terms for customs clearance of the imported vehicles registered abroad until November 20.

A total of 276 parliamentary members backed respective bill 1030, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The earlier adopted law wording envisioned the deadline of May 23, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, the discount term for customs clearance of import vehicles having foreign registration expired.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada violation fines customs clearance imported vehicles

Archive
News
No results found.
No results found.
No results found.
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok