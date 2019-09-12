Rada Delays Imposition Of Fines For Violation Of Terms For Customs Clearance Of Vehicles Registered Abroad Until November 20

Rada Delays Imposition Of Fines For Violation Of Terms For Customs Clearance Of Vehicles Registered Abroad Unt

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has delayed imposition of fines for violation of the terms for customs clearance of the imported vehicles registered abroad until November 20.

A total of 276 parliamentary members backed respective bill 1030, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The earlier adopted law wording envisioned the deadline of May 23, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, the discount term for customs clearance of import vehicles having foreign registration expired.