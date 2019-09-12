President Zelenskyy Dismisses External Intelligence Service Head Bukharev, Appoints Him As SBU First Deputy Head / Department K Head

President Zelenskyy Dismisses External Intelligence Service Head Bukharev, Appoints Him As SBU First Deputy He

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Vladyslav Bukharev as the head of the External Intelligence Service and appointed him as the first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) / head of the Main Corruption and Organized Crime Department aka Department K.

This follows from respective presidential decrees 681 and 682 dated September 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bukharev has declared UAH 818,000 of income and his spouse Olena Bukhareva – an apartment and a land plot in Crimea for 2018.