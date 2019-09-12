subscribe to newsletter
  Police Detain LPR Militants Suspected Of Moving Military Machinery From Russia To Donbas
12 September 2019
Police Detain LPR Militants Suspected Of Moving Military Machinery From Russia To Donbas

The police have detained a militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) suspected of moving Russian military machinery from the Russian Federation to Donbas.

Press service of the National Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigation is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, border guards have detained former militant of an illegal armed grouping called Russian Orthodox Army at the administrative border with the Russia-annexed Crimea.

