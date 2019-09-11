Cabinet Allocates UAH 100,000 To 35 Ukrainians Released From Captivity Each

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 100,000 to 35 Ukrainians released from captivity each.

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson), Liudmyla Denisova, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I just took part in the second meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. An important decision was made - each of the 35 Ukrainian citizens released on September 7 will receive a one-time cash payment of UAH 100,000,” she wrote.

The Veterans Affairs, Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Ministry is responsible for implementing the government decision.

Payments will be made in the prescribed manner.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners in a 35 for 35 format.