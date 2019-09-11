Riaboshapka Names Chumak Deputy Prosecutor General / Chief Military Prosecutor

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has named former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Viktor Chumak, as the deputy prosecutor general \/ chief military prosecutor.\r\nPress service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nRespective order was signed on Wednesday.\r\nOn September 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed Chumak's candidacy for further his appointment to the position.\r\nChumak was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of VII and VIII convocations.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Riaboshapka has appointed Vitalii Kasko as the first deputy prosecutor general.