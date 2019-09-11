Cabinet Appoints Kovaliv And Boiko As Members Of Naftogaz Supervisory Board

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed former first deputy minister of economic development and trade Yuliya Kovaliv and Deputy Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Nataliya Boiko as members of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company’s supervisory board.

This was announced by Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We have replaced [the government’s] representatives on the supervisory board of Naftogaz of Ukraine. The [government’s] representatives on the supervisory board will be Yuliya Kovaliv and Nataliya Boiko instead of Volodymyr Demchyshyn, Serhii Popik, and Kostiantyn Marievych,” he said.

Another position of government representative in the company remains vacant.

Besides, Honcharuk met with the management of Naftogaz of Ukraine to discuss preparations for the heating season.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ludo Van der Heyden and Kostiantyn Marievych as members of Naftogaz of Ukraine’s supervisory board in May.

In 2018, Naftogaz of Ukraine’s its net profit reduced by UAH 24.532 billion or 64.3% to UAH 13.613 billion in 2018, compared with 2017.

The company’s net income increased by UAH 17.011 billion or 9.05% to UAH 204.938 billion in 2018, compared with 2017.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is the leading company in Ukraine in terms of exploration and development of oil and gas deposits, drilling, transportation, and storage of crude oil and natural gas, and supply of natural gas to consumers.