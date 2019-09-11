IMF Mission Arrives In Ukraine – Honcharuk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The prime minister is confident that agreements will be reached in all questions.

He noted that the IMF mission was going to stay in Ukraine until September 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF intended to continue the negotiations on cooperation with Ukraine in the second half of September after appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

In October 2018, Ukraine and IMF agreed on a new stand-by program.