Energy Ministry Suggesting Cabinet Appoint Boiko And Kovaliv As Naftogaz Supervisory Board Members

The Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry is suggesting that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appoint Nataliya Boiko and Yuliya Kovaliv as supervisory board members of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

This follows from a letter by Energy and Environmental Protection Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Orzhel, addressed to the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Boiko is a deputy energy and environmental protection minister for European integration.

In her turn, Kovaliv occupies heads the National Investment Council under the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Ludo Van der Heyden and Konstantin Mariyevich as supervisory board members of Naftogaz.