subscribe to newsletter
24.75 25.15
27.15 27.75
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Energy Ministry Suggesting Cabinet Appoint Boiko And Kovaliv As Naftogaz Supervisory Board Members
11 September 2019, Wednesday, 15:03 11
Economy 2019-09-11T15:04:15+03:00
Ukrainian news
Energy Ministry Suggesting Cabinet Appoint Boiko And Kovaliv As Naftogaz Supervisory Board Members

Energy Ministry Suggesting Cabinet Appoint Boiko And Kovaliv As Naftogaz Supervisory Board Members

The Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry is suggesting that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appoint Nataliya Boiko and Yuliya Kovaliv as supervisory board members of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

This follows from a letter by Energy and Environmental Protection Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Orzhel, addressed to the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Boiko is a deputy energy and environmental protection minister for European integration.

In her turn, Kovaliv occupies heads the National Investment Council under the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Ludo Van der Heyden and Konstantin Mariyevich as supervisory board members of Naftogaz.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers Naftogaz Naftogaz of Ukraine Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry Nataliya Boiko Yuliya Kovaliv

Archive
News
No results found.
No results found.
No results found.
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok