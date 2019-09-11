Energy Commission: Electric Energy Price For Population Should Be Raised

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities states that the price of electric energy for the population has to be raised.

Oksana Kryvenko, the Energy Commission's chairperson, said this at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on energy and utility services, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She said that currently the major reason for possible increase in the electric energy price might be cross-subsidization between the cost of electric energy for households and non-household consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has urged Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company to sell 90% of electric energy, Vyshhorod-based Ukrhydroenergo energy-generating company (Kyiv region) – 35%.