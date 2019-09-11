Zelenskyy Cancels Assignment Of Diplomatic Ranks MPs Aryev And Herasymov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled the assignment of diplomatic ranks to Members of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Volodymyr Aryev and Artur Herasymov.

This is stated in decree No.680 of September 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, Zelenskyy canceled decrees of the former President Petro Poroshenko dated May 18-19 on the assignment of diplomatic ranks of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors to three MPs as unfounded.

So, the diplomatic ranks of MPs Herasymov, Aryev and former MP from the People's Front Heorhii Lohvynskyi were canceled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, President Petro Poroshenko assigned Lohvynskyi and Herasymov the rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.