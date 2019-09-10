Rada To Abolish Bonuses For Civil-Service Ranks, Introduce Civil-Service Contracts

The parliament intends to introduce public service based on contracts and abolish bonuses for ranks in the civil service.

The relevant bill (No.1066) was approved by 273 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill abolishes bonuses for ranks in the civil service, payments for performance of the duties of a temporarily absent civil servant (50% of the salary of the temporarily absent civil servant), and payments for performance of the duties of a civil servant whose position is left vacant in order to save money on the salary of the occupant of such position.

Besides, the document provides for introduction of employment contracts in the civil service.

The document proposes a number of amendments to the Law on Public Service, the Law on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and the Law on Central Executive Agencies.

