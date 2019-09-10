U.S. Sending Delegation To Ukraine To Assist In Addressing Critical Needs For 2019/2020 Heating Season

The United States’ Department of Energy is sending an expert delegation to Ukraine to assist in addressing critical needs for the 2019/2020 heating season.

This was announced in a statement on the Facebook page of the United States’ embassy in Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The U.S. Department of Energy is committed to Ukraine’s energy security and is sending an expert delegation to Ukraine to assist in the development of a Winter Action Plan to address critical needs for the 2019-2020 winter season," the statement said.

According to the statement, the delegation will help ensure that the Zelenskyy administration and the government of Ukraine is best equipped to ensure Ukraine is never again vulnerable to threats of supply disruption from Russia.

"The delegation will work side-by-side with Ukraine’s experts to assess the interdependencies in the generation, transmission, and distribution of energy across all sectors, and provide a framework to improve coordinated responses to energy shortages," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland and the United States recently signed a memorandum on diversification of sources of gas supplies and improvement of Ukraine’s energy security.