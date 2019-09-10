subscribe to newsletter
  Police Solve Murder Of Crimean Tatar Activist / Hero Of Ukraine Ametov And Put 3 Russian Suspects On Wanted List
10 September 2019, Tuesday, 14:58 72
Police Solve Murder Of Crimean Tatar Activist / Hero Of Ukraine Ametov And Put 3 Russian Suspects On Wanted List

The police have solved the murder of Crimean Tatar activist / hero of Ukraine, Reshat Ametov, and put three Russians suspected of commission of the crime on the wanted list.

Press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on March 3, 2014, three persons wearing camouflage kidnapped Ametov on the square near the Council of Minister of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in Simferopol.

There Ametov was holding a one-man rally against the occupation of the peninsula.

Later, on March 15, 2014, his body was found by civilians in a forest near the village of Zemlianychne (Belogorsk district of Crimea).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2017, former president, Petro Poroshenko, granted the Hero of Ukraine rank to the Crimean Tatar activist murdered in 2014.

