SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On September 13, 18, 27 And October 3

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has summoned former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, for interrogation on September 13, 18, 27 and on October 3.

The SBI said in its reply to respective request from Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko ignored the interrogation at the SBI on September 6.