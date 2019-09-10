I Brought Half Of Ukrainian Military Out Of Crimea – Sentsov

Film director, Oleh Sentsov, says he brought about half of Ukrainian military men out of the Russia-annexed Crimea.

He has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The film director noted he only recently got to know the overall number of the military men evacuated from Crimea after the annexation.

He noted he did not commit any crimes in Crimea, but only was helping evacuate Ukrainian military men to Ukraine and organized car rallies in support of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, Ukraine and Russia exchanged with hostages in the 35 for 35 format.