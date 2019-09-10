Rada Adopts Impeachment Law

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted the law on impeachment of president.

A total of 245 parliamentary members backed respective bill 1012, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Article 111 of the Constitution of Ukraine, provides for impeachment of the president.

The bill on impeachment regulates the procedure in details.

At least 226 MPs can initiate impeachment.

Their signatures cannot be recalled from respective recommendation.

At least 226 MPs have to back putting respective issue on the agenda.

A special parliamentary commission is established to hold respective 30-day investigation.

It is formed of MPs representing all the parliamentary factions and groups.

They are represented proportionally to their quantity.

It is also formed of the special prosecutor and special detectives.

The commission has to have members of different factions and groups in its management.

Initiators offer the candidacy of the special prosecutor; while parliamentary factions and groups – special detectives.

The positions can be occupied by the persons having at least 10-year experience on the position of a prosecutor or a detective.

At the same time, the said positions can also be occupied by MPs themselves in absence of any conflict of interest.

The commission is engaged in investigating the fact and circumstances of a possible crime, examining of the expediency and fullness of the evidence and preparing within the 6-month period proposals to the draft resolution on accusations against the President.

The draft resolution is adopted through a secret vote procedure: every single item of it at a time.

Overall it has to get over 300 votes.

If the draft resolution is adopted, the Verkhovna Rada sends it to the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, which have to estimate the constitutionality of the procedure and presence of features of crime in the actions the President is accused of.

In case the Constitutional Court provides negative conclusions, the Verkhovna Rada has to remove the flaws and carry out additional investigation if needed.

In case of negative conclusions provided by the Supreme Court, the Parliament has to terminate the impeachment procedure.

If both courts’ conclusions are positive, the draft resolution on impeachment of the president should be backed by at least 338 MPs.

If the Parliament fails to adopt the draft resolution, the Speaker has to apologize before the President on behalf of the Parliament.

If the Verkhovna Rada impeaches the president, the Speaker is authorized to fulfill presidential duties until election of the new president.

On Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada adopted respective bill as a basis, a later with 245 decided that the document did not require any update and that it could be considered in the second reading.

The opposition expressed its concerns over the adoption of the document on the whole and did not support the bill in principle.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 6, the parliamentary committee on state power, local self-governance, regional development, city planning, utility and regional development has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis and in principle the bill on impeachment of president.