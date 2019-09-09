Dismissal Of Deputy Prosecutors General Stoliarchuk And Stryzhevska Is Difficult – Riaboshapka

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has said that it is difficult to dismiss Deputy Prosecutor General Yurii Stoliarchuk and Deputy Prosecutor General Anzhela Stryzhevska.

Riaboshapka was speaking to reporters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is a difficult issue. Not yet. There have been several difficult discussions with Yurii Vasylievych [Stoliarchuk]. It is not easy to do it under the law. As for Anzhela Anatoliyivna [Stryzhevska], she is currently on vacation," he said.

According to Riaboshapka, there are no grounds for dismissing Stoliarchuk.

He noted that they would reinstated by courts if they were dismissed unjustifiably.

According to him, candidates for positions of deputy prosecutors general exist, but he refused to name them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament approved the appointment of Riaboshapka as Ukraine’s prosecutor general on August 29.

Riaboshapka dismissed former prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko on Monday.