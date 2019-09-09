Gas Price For Population Will Decrease By UAH 115 Per 1000 Cubic Meters In September - Chair Of Rada Energy Committee Herus

Gas Price For Population Will Decrease By UAH 115 Per 1000 Cubic Meters In September - Chair Of Rada Energy Co

The chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities, Andrii Herus, states that in September the price of natural gas for the population will decrease by UAH 115 per 1000 cubic meters.

He stated this during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s conciliation council on September 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the latest information, the gas price for the population in September will be reduced by UAH 115 per thousand cubic meters," Herus said.

He also added that over five months the price of gas for the population fell by 30%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine reduced the price of natural gas for the population under the provisions on special obligations (PSO) by 5.1% to UAH 4,653.54 per 1000 cubic meters (excluding VAT and transportation costs) for August.

In June the Cabinet of Ministers changed the methodology for setting gas prices for the population.

The Cabinet of Ministers established that the price of gas under Public Service Obligations to supply natural gas to households and heating utilities should equal the lowest of the following (excluding VAT): the average import price; the weighted monthly average price on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange; the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s arithmetic average price for industrial clients on prepayment terms; the price based on the formula previously approved by Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 867 of October 19, 2018.