Gas Imports Up To 69.1 Million Cubic Meters Per Day - Ukrainian GTS Operator

The GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC states that natural gas imports have increased to 69.1 million cubic meters per day.

The head of the GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC, Serhii Makohon, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Gas imports to Ukraine reached 69.1 million cubic meters per day,” he wrote.

Makohon added that this is a new historic high.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Ukraine reduced the import of natural gas by 24.6% or 3.455 billion cubic meters to 10,590.6 million cubic meters year over year (14,045.5 billion cubic meters).

In 2018, 6,461.6 million cubic meters were imported from Slovakia, from Hungary - 3,433.9 million cubic meters, from Poland - 695.1 million cubic meters.

The board chairperson of the of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Andrii Kobolev, notes the need for the accumulation of 20 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities (UGS) by October 15 for a stable passage of the heating season 2019/2020.