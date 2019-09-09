August Deflation 0.3%

In August 2019, consumer prices fell by 0.3%.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in August, foodstuff and soft beverage prices fell by 0.3%, prices for clothes and footwear decreased by 2.8%, cost of housing-public utility services fell by 0.9%, health care services remained at the previous level and cost of education increased by 0.3%.

In August 2019, consumer prices rose by 8.8% over August 2018.

Inflation in the first eight months of 2019 made 2.7%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2019, consumer prices fell by 0.6% and in the first seven months of 2019 the inflation made 3.0%.

In 2018, inflation was 9.8%; 13.7% in 2017; 12.4% in 2016; 43.3% in 2015; 24.9% in 2014; 0.5% in 2013.

The state budget for 2019 expects inflation of 7.4%.