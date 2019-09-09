Riaboshapka To Initiate Increase Of Prosecutors’ Salaries

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka intends to initiate increase of prosecutors’ salaries.

Riaboshapka announced this at a meeting of the parliament’s law enforcement committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are proposing increasing the salaries of prosecutors," Riaboshapka said.

According to him, the salaries of prosecutors should be increased to the level of salaries of district judges.

The prosecutor general also said that the prosecutor’s office would be reformed.

In particular, according to him, a department of civil prosecutors working along the line of contact in the Donbas will be created instead of the military prosecutor’s office.

He also announced plans to create a special department for investigating national-security crimes, including those involving theft in the Ukroboronprom state defense concern.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Riaboshapka as Ukraine’s prosecutor general on August 29.