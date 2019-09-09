Riaboshapka To Initiate Increase Of Prosecutors’ Salaries

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka intends to initiate increase of prosecutors’ salaries.\r\nRiaboshapka announced this at a meeting of the parliament’s law enforcement committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\n"We are proposing increasing the salaries of prosecutors," Riaboshapka said.\r\nAccording to him, the salaries of prosecutors should be increased to the level of salaries of district judges.\r\nThe prosecutor general also said that the prosecutor’s office would be reformed.\r\nIn particular, according to him, a department of civil prosecutors working along the line of contact in the Donbas will be created instead of the military prosecutor’s office.\r\nHe also announced plans to create a special department for investigating national-security crimes, including those involving theft in the Ukroboronprom state defense concern.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Riaboshapka as Ukraine’s prosecutor general on August 29.