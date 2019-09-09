subscribe to newsletter
Zelenskyy Ready To Hold Normandy Format Meeting In September – Prystaiko

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, says that a meeting of the leaders in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) is expected to take place at the earliest possible time and that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to take part in it in September.

He said this during a joint press conference with foreign affairs minister of the Republic of Moldova, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to discuss the date of the Normandy Format meeting at the earliest possible time.

