Zelenskyy Will Take Part In Un General Assembly, Meet With President Trump In United States On September 23

On September 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to the United States to take part in a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly and expectedly meet with President of the United States Donald Trump.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister added that Zelenskyy had a written invitation for paying an official visit to Washington from Trump.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, United States Charge D'affaires Ad Interim, William Taylor, said that Zelenskyy and Trump could meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.