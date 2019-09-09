Next Round Of Trilateral Russian Gas Transit Negotiations With EU And Russia Will Take Place On September 19 – Sefcovic

Next Round Of Trilateral Russian Gas Transit Negotiations With EU And Russia Will Take Place On September 19 –

Vice-President of the European Commission for Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic, says that the next round of the trilateral talks on the Russian natural gas transit with the European Union and the Russian Federation will take place on September 19, 2019.

The European official has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) is recommending that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine involve representatives of the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine into the trilateral negotiations with the EU and Russia.