Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has dismissed Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko.

Riaboshapka said this to the RBK-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Riaboshapka noted that Lutsenko had submitted his resignation statement and the only issue that remained was the date.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has approved Lutsenko's dismissal.