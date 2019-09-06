Lawyer Rybin: SBU Not Delivers 1 Russian From Exchange List To Assembly Point

Valentyn Rybin, a lawyer for Russians and separatists detained in Ukraine, claims that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not deliver one Russian from the list for exchange to the assembly point.

He stated this in his video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the Ukrainian side has practically complied with all the agreements, and all persons to be exchanged, except for one person, are at the assembly point.

Rybin urged to inprove this situation immediately for an exchange.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has put former head of the air defense division of the Sloviansk brigade of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Vladimir Tsemakh, who is a witness in the case upon downing of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing in Donetsk region in July 2014, on the list for hostage exchange.