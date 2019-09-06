Riaboshapka Appoints Kasko First Deputy Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has appointed Vitalii Kasko as First Deputy Prosecutor General.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kasko graduated from Ivan Franko Lviv State University in 1998.

In the same year he began work at the Lviv Transport Prosecutor's Office.

From 1999 to 2002, he held positions from a senior investigator to the head of the investigation department in the Prosecutor's Office of Lviv region.

From 2002 to 2005 he was Senior Prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office.

From 2005 to 2007 he was engaged in legal practice.

He returned to the PGO in 2007 as the head of the international legal department, where he worked until 2010.

From 2010 to 2014 he was engaged in advocacy.

In 2014, he was appointed Deputy Prosecutor General.

He resigned in 2016 and got engaged in advocacy again.

He is the State Counselor of Justice, Grade 3.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Riaboshapka brought all employees of the central office of the PGO out of staff.