PGO Serves Ex-MP Vilkul With Charge Papers, Puts Him On Wanted List

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has served former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition bloc, Oleksandr Vilkul, with charge papers and put him on the wanted list.

Press service of the PGO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the PGO is carrying out a pre-trial investigation within the criminal case against Vilkul as the former chairperson of the Dnipro Regional State Administration.

In particular, Vilkul is suspected of a crime going under Section 2 of Article 364 (grave abuse of office) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

According to investigators, occupying the post of the Dnipro governor in 2011-2012, and in violation of the Land Code of Ukraine, Vilkul provided farmland plots to mining enterprises by altering their designated purpose from farm into industrial lands.

The aforementioned and other actions caused the damage worth over UAH 5 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, the Verkhovna Rada refused to deprive Vilkul of his parliamentary immunity.