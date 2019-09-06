President Zelenskyy: Legalization Of Weapons Premature

In response to an e-petition on legislative regulation of circulation of arms, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that legalization of weapons would be premature.

This follows from the President’s response to the petition, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The petition was registered by supervisory board chairperson of the Ukrainian Gun Owners Association and supported by over 25,000 citizens.

The President thanked the author of the petition, members of the Ukrainian Gun Owners Association and singers of the petition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the court of the election campaign, Zelenskyy was against the legalization of weapons and advocating use of cannabis for medical purposes.