Ukraine To Invite United States And Britain To Negotiations Aimed At Establishment Of Peace In Donbas Before December – Arakhamia

Ukraine To Invite United States And Britain To Negotiations Aimed At Establishment Of Peace In Donbas Before D

Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, says that Ukraine intends to involve the United States and the United Kingdom in the negotiation process to establish peace in Donbas before December.

He said this on the air of the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The MP considers that the huge number of participants in the negotiations will allow shortening the list of opportunities to manipulate the situation by the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 30, President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, congratulated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on establishment of the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and discussed the preparation for a meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) in September.