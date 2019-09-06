Poroshenko Ignores Interrogation At SBI

Former president / incumbent member of the European Solidarity, Petro Poroshenko, has ignored arriving for interrogation at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Truba noted that ignoring of interrogations explained with doubtful reasons is not a very effective scenario for a person who has nothing to conceal and has something to say in protection of his interests.

He also noted that interrogations are inevitable at least from January 1, 2020 (when the parliamentary immunity will be no longer in force).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI has summoned Poroshenko for an interrogation on September 6.

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has signed the law on abolition of the parliamentary immunity from January 2020.