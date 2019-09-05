Rada Will Allow Anticorruption Court To Consider Only NACB And SACPO’s Cases – President Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promises that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will allow the High Anti-Corruption Court to consider only the cases that were investigated by the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), instead of all the corruption cases.

The President of Ukraine said this on the occasion of the launch of the Anticorruption Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the law, criminal cases upon corruption crimes go within the jurisdiction of the High Anti-Corruption Court if the amount of the crime target is 500 times or higher than the living wage for able-bodied persons (UAH 968,000).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, September 5, the Anticorruption Court started its operation.